Azhar Ali Mimics Batting Styles of Inzamam, Steve Smith & Ijaz Ahmed [Video]

From Fawad Alam to Steve Smith, every batsman has their own unique style to take a batting stance. Top-order batsman, Azhar Ali copied the batting styles of former captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Australia’s ace batsman, Steve Smith and former cricketer, Ijaz Ahmed in hilarious fashion.

Azhar was invited as a guest on a TV show where the host asked him to mimic the batting styles of the great batsmen. One of the guests asked him to copy the batting style of former captain, Javed Miandad, but Azhar was uncertain as it has been a long time since Miandad retired from cricket.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Azhar Ali copies Inzamam, Steve Smith and Ijaz Ahmed batting style pic.twitter.com/8Doa5Lg3f8 — Ghumman (@emclub77) February 22, 2021

Before copying the batting stance of Ijaz Ahmed, Azhar talked about the impact Ijaz has had on his career. Azhar appreciated the way Ijaz groomed him and said that he has played an important role in Azhar’s journey to the international side.

Azhar made his Test debut for Pakistan in 2010 and since then he has been a mainstay in the middle-order of the national side. He has scored 6,417 runs in 85 matches at an average of 42.78, including a triple-century against West Indies in 2017.

He has also had the honor of leading the national side in the Test and ODI formats. His Test career has been impressive and he currently is the fifth highest run scorer for Pakistan in the longest format.