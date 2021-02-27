Lahore Qalandars Announce Rashid Khan’s Replacement

Sandeep Lamichanne will be in Lahore Qalandars colors once again as he has been drafted in the 2020 edition’s runners-up’s squad as a replacement for Rashid Khan.

Sandeep, the 20-year-old leg-spinner from Nepal, made his PSL debut in the 2019 edition and played seven matches for Lahore Qalandars. He picked up 11 wickets in the tournament at an average of 17.18 and an economy rate of 7.66.

Rashid had to depart Karachi after featuring in two matches against Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi, which Qalandars won by four and nine wickets, respectively, as he was called up for national duty. Rashid was influential in both the victories, turning up with the bat in the first, scoring 27 off 15 balls in the run chase, and finishing with figures of 30/1 in the second match.

Lamichanne has an exceptional T20 record. He has played 96 T20s, picking up 125 wickets at an average of 18.86 and a magnificent economy rate of 6.79.

Lamichanne will be available to Qalandars for the entire season.