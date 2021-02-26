Shaheen Afridi Leads the Charts for Wickets in the First Over

Shaheen Afridi has been the spearhead of the national team and Lahore Qalandars bowling unit for the past few years. When on song, he is one of the best fast bowlers in the world and his form is crucial for Lahore Qalandars in their bid to finish in the top four positions in the PSL points table.

Afridi struck early once again, demolishing the stumps of Chris Lynn in today’s match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans. Although Lahore lost the match, Shaheen’s exploits gave them a glimmer of hope. Shaheen has a tendency to strike early on in the innings and put the opposition under pressure, he continued his great form with the ball in the match against Multan.

Watch his dismissal of Chris Lynn:

This was his 10th wicket in his first over in T20s since the beginning of 2020, the most by any bowler in the world. New Zealand pacer, Trent Boult has struck eight times in his first over since 2020.

Shaheen is currently the leading wicket-taker in PSL 6 with 5 scalps to his name as of yet. He will be looking to continue his form in the next match against arch-rivals Karachi Kings, scheduled to be played on 28 February. Have a look at Lahore’s PSL schedule here.

Most first over wicket in T20s since 2020:

Player Wickets Shaheen Afridi 10 Trent Boult 8 Jofra Archer 6 Mohammad Amir 6

