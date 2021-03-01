Find out all about the world of Pakistan Super League here:

Dale Steyn Lashes Out at PSL Commentator for Making Fun of His Hairstyle

Dale Steyn | PSL | ProPakistani

Seasoned South African fast-bowler, Dale Steyn, called out PSL commentator, Simon Doull, for lambasting his hairstyle.

Steyn recently joined the Pakistan Super League 2021 cohort with a new look sporting long and frizzy hair. Being a public figure sometimes exposes you to a great many things, and the hairstyle game definitely won’t go unnoticed.

The fresh Quetta Gladiators recruit took to Twitter to voice his displeasure at Doull’s “disparaging” remarks, who described him as someone having “a little mid-life crisis with that hair”.

Red-faced, Steyn took notice.

Be it sports, lifestyle, or ethnicity, you simply don’t discuss how someone looks, feels, talks, walks, or anything of the sort. Well, at least that’s what Steyn has to say:

Steyn ended his tirade on a lighter note, feeling hopeful that his team will bounce back against the competition in incredible fashion.

Regardless of the little Twitter hick-up, Dale Steyn played a thrilling match against Peshawar Zalmi, picking up 2 wickets at the cost of 44 runs in 4 exhilerating overs.

>