Dale Steyn Lashes Out at PSL Commentator for Making Fun of His Hairstyle

Seasoned South African fast-bowler, Dale Steyn, called out PSL commentator, Simon Doull, for lambasting his hairstyle.

Steyn recently joined the Pakistan Super League 2021 cohort with a new look sporting long and frizzy hair. Being a public figure sometimes exposes you to a great many things, and the hairstyle game definitely won’t go unnoticed.

The fresh Quetta Gladiators recruit took to Twitter to voice his displeasure at Doull’s “disparaging” remarks, who described him as someone having “a little mid-life crisis with that hair”.

Red-faced, Steyn took notice.

Question

Which commentator said I have a mid life crisis? — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 27, 2021

Be it sports, lifestyle, or ethnicity, you simply don’t discuss how someone looks, feels, talks, walks, or anything of the sort. Well, at least that’s what Steyn has to say:

If your job is to talk about the game, then do that.

But if you use that airtime to abuse anyone for their weight, sexual choices, ethnic backgrounds, lifestyle etc or even hairstyles, then im afraid I have no time for you as a human.

You and anyone else like that to be fair. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 27, 2021

Steyn ended his tirade on a lighter note, feeling hopeful that his team will bounce back against the competition in incredible fashion.

That’s all I have to say. It was a great time last night, fantastic to play in front of crowds again, cricket is so much better that way.

We lost but hopefull to pull it together in our remaining games.

Thanx for the support

Have a great weekend everyone — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 27, 2021

Regardless of the little Twitter hick-up, Dale Steyn played a thrilling match against Peshawar Zalmi, picking up 2 wickets at the cost of 44 runs in 4 exhilerating overs.