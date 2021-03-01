PITB Partners with 1LINK to Launch ‘Payzen’ for Enhancement of Payments Landscape

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and 1LINK (Pvt.) Limited have entered into an agreement to launch ‘Payzen’- bill aggregator.

‘Payzen’ follows e-Pay Punjab as the next logical step to promote fintech for the digitization of the economy.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at PITB and the agreement was signed by DG PITB Faisal Yousaf and CEO 1LINK Najeeb Agrawalla. Senior officials from both organizations were also present at the ceremony.

This collaboration will facilitate payment collection for a wide range of Public Sector organizations and ensure that all the digital payments comply with the biller’s bookkeeping and reporting requirements.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor said, “Payzen will be a game-changer for the financial inclusion and digitization of the payments ecosystem. It will play a pivotal role in digitizing public sector payment collections and disbursements”.

“This alliance of 1LINK and PITB can contribute significantly towards the digital payments landscape and realize the true potential of inclusive growth,” said CEO 1LINK Najeeb Agrawalla.