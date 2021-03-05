UN Raises Alarm Over Illegal Market of Human Organs

United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has issued an alert regarding the booming illegal market of human organs in the Middle East.

According to the UNODC alert, a healthy kidney is available for $262,000, a liver for $157,000, and a heart for $119,000 in the black organ market in the Middle East.

UNODC alert states that the transplantation of healthy organs into persons whose own organs have failed improves and saves thousands of lives every year.

However, the demand for organs has outstripped supply, creating an underground market for illicitly obtained organs.

UNODC has said that human organ trafficking organizations are working by disguising themselves as fake foreign recruitment agencies promising work abroad in order to lure their victims into illicit organ transplants.

UNODC has requested people to stay away from organizations that offer jobs and free travel to the Middle East, adding that such organizations could be human organ traffickers.