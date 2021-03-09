HBL and Huawei Pakistan Enter Into A Strategic Alliance for Banking and Digital Transformation

HBL and Huawei Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cement their strategic partnership through projects focused on financial and technological innovation. The partnership will enable HBL to augment its existing processes and systems, having already completed milestone projects in 2020 such as the Promissory note Discounting project and the SD-WAN projects.

Muhammad Aurangzeb – President and CEO, Sagheer Mufti – Chief Operating Officer, Aamir Irshad – Head Corporate, Commercial & Investment Banking, Farhan Talib – Regional General Manager, China and Singapore, and Dr Aamir Matin – Head of Technology represented HBL at the occasion.

Tian Bing – CFO Middle East Region, David Shi – President Middle East Enterprise, Mark Meng – CEO Huawei Pakistan, and Shahzad Rasheed – Chief Technical Officer represented Huawei. During the ceremony, an HCIE Certification was also awarded to Mr. Naveed Hussain, who is part of HBL’s network team.

Both organizations agreed to work together to focus on technological innovation in digital banking, mobile payment systems, and the cloud platform.

Muhammad Aurangzeb – President and CEO, HBL, commenting on the occasion stating, “We are delighted to enter into a global strategic partnership with Huawei with whom HBL has collaborated on a number of successful projects in the past year. HBL’s relationship with Huawei signals our commitment to becoming a Technology Company with a Banking License, allowing us to serve our customers better. It is also an affirmation of our commitment to making China the lynchpin of HBL’s international strategy, as we grow our business and portfolio in that region.”

Adding to his sentiments, CFO Middle East Huawei, stated, “Our achievements cannot be realized without the support from HBL, our strategic bank partner. Since 2019, we have comprehensive business cooperation with HBL on sales financing projects, banking services, while also delivering the SD-WAN project.”