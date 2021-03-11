Asia Cup Likely to be Postponed Due to India’s Scheduling Conflicts

Renowned Indian cricket commentator, Harsha Bhogle, believes that the upcoming Asia Cup T20 tournament is unlikely to happen any time soon due to a packed international cricket calendar for team India.

Bhogle said India has a busy schedule, around the time the Asia Cup is scheduled, including the ICC World Test Championship final from June 18-22, and the Test series against England in August.

There was an Asia Cup scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka. I don’t see that happening. I don’t know when their white-ball games that were scheduled in Sri Lanka apart from the Asia Cup will now take place because the World Test Championship final ends on the 22nd of June, and India has got to be back in England at least by the 20th of July for the first game starting on the 4th of August. So there is not much point slipping in some T20 games in between if India has to be back in England.

ALSO READ

Abdul Razzaq Says This Pakistani Will Break Every Batting Record

Anticipating the same, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday to hold the remaining matches of PSL 6 in June. The move means that the board has most probably ruled out the possibility of the Asia Cup happening.

Earlier, the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, had said that the Asia Cup would have to be postponed if the Indian team qualified for the Test Championship final.

ALSO READ

Rashid Khan Reveals How a Pakistani Legend Selected Him in Just 1 Ball

However, the Times of India reported earlier this week that the Indian cricket board is mulling over sending a second-string squad for this year’s Asia Cup.

With the current developments, the chances of the tournament happening this year are bleak.