PM Told Power Sector Reforms Will Provide A Benefit of Rs. 700 Billion

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting in Islamabad today to reduce the prices of electricity and discuss the revolving loans in the power sector.

He was briefed about the current electricity prices, the revolving loans, and the proposed strategies to reduce these loans at the meeting.

The attendees of the meeting were informed that there has been a reduction in the technical and non-technical losses in the electricity bills due to the efforts of the current government. It was also declared there has also been an improvement in the collection of electricity bills, and that a strategy has been formulated to further reduce the transmission and distribution losses.

Additionally, every effort is being made to minimize the gap between the actual losses incurred in terms of delivery and distribution, and the rate approved by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

Prime Minister Khan was informed that the target to control losses and improve recoveries over the next two years would result in an improvement of about Rs. 700 billion that would benefit the consumers.

He said that people are suffering today because of the shortcomings of the past.

Referring to the proposed strategy for the improvement of the power sector, the Prime Minister directed for the responsibilities of all the concerned ministries of achieving these targets be clarified to ensure the timely implementation of the measures and completion of the targets.