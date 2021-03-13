Customs Recover Smuggled Goods Worth Rs. 8 Million

Customs Officials have foiled a major bid to smuggle goods worth Rs. 8 million.

According to the Deputy Collector of Customs, a passenger traveling to Lahore from the United States via a private airline was detained at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, for allegedly smuggling goods worth millions of rupees.

ALSO READ

‘Rs. 60 Billion Unchecked Payoneer Payments’ Expose FBR’s Incompetence

Upon searching the luggage of the suspect, the customs officials found valuable contraband items that included 54 expensive perfumes, 126 cosmetics powders, over 12 lotions, 290 shirts and T-shirts, and other materials.

The Deputy Collector said, “The products carried by the passenger included cosmetics, garments, and other expensive items”.

ALSO READ

Narcotics Worth Millions Confiscated at Torkham

A few days ago, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab also thwarted a major smuggling bid worth millions of rupees by intercepting a Mazda truck and a motorcycle near Jallo Park in Lahore. It recovered nearly 4.2 kg of opium and 7.2 kg of hashish from the suspects.