Narcotics Worth Millions Confiscated at Torkham

The Model Customs Collectorate, Appraisement & Facilitation, Peshawar has foiled an attempt to smuggle a huge quantity of narcotics from Afghanistan.

A trailer carrying a consignment of sulphur being imported from Afghanistan was searched at the Customs Station, Torkham. Upon scanning and suspicion, the doors of the driver’s cabin were searched, which led to the discovery of 10.34 kg of white heroin powder contained in 10 packets that had been concealed in the inner packing of the doors.

The consignment along with the narcotics has been detained and the driver has been arrested for criminal prosecution under the applicable laws. The estimated market value of the seized heroin is around Rs. 100 million.