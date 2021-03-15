HTC Wildfire E3 Launched With Entry-Level Specs and Low Price

Yesterday, HTC launched the latest addition to its Wildfire smartphones, the E3. Back in August 2021, the company launched the HTC Wildfire E2 smartphone in Russia. Like its predecessors, the E3 is a budget-friendly handset that comes with attractive features including a large display and battery.

The first HTC Wildfire handset was released in 2010. At the time, it was one of the best-selling smartphones on the market, followed by the HTC Wildfire S that broke covers in 2011. Both handsets came with a 3.2-inch display and a 1300 mAh battery.

Design and Display

The smartphone comes with an HTC Wildfire E2-like aesthetic bar the elongated camera aisle. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the back and the handset is available in two color options: Blue and Black.

On the display front, the Wildfire E3 features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with 720 x 1560 pixels resolution and the standard 60 Hz refresh rate.

Internals and Storage

Internally it is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset topped with 4 GB RAM and 64 FB or 128 GB onboard storage.

The smartphone boots Android 10 OS out of the box. Moreover, it offers support for dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Cameras

At the back, the new HTC handset has a quad sensor camera with a 13 MP main sensor, 8 MP ultrawide lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The setup is capable of recording 1080p videos.

For selfies, it is equipped with a 13 MP single sensor shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The smartphone packs a 4000 mAh battery backed by 10W fast charging.

It is currently available in Russia and costs $179.

Specifications