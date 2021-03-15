Nokia X10 and X20 5G Appear in a Detailed Leak

Earlier this year, a mysterious Nokia phone called “Quick Silver” was spotted on Geekbench. A newer leak from Nokia Power User claims that this phone will go official as the Nokia X20 and has shared more details about the smartphone. The report also includes details on a Nokia X10.

Nokia X10 is codenamed Scarlet Witch and is expected to feature the 5G ready Snapdragon 480 SoC just like the Nokia X20. The X10 will have a memory configuration of 6GB/32GB, which is a bit low but there will likely be higher options as well. It will be available in White and Green color options.

Nokia X20 is expected to have a 6GB/128GB memory option instead and will be available in Blue and Sand color options. According to the report, the Nokia X10 may cost around $359, while the X20 could be priced at $417.

HMD Global is hosting a launch event on April 8 where it is expected to unveil the Nokia G10, but we may also get to see the X10 and X20 on that date.

The Nokia G10 is rumored to feature a 6.4-inch display, a mid-range SoC, and a 48MP quad-camera setup.

Other than that, Nokia is also prepping to launch a successor to the Nokia 8.3 5G. This handset is said to have high-end specifications such as a 120Hz display, a 108MP camera, the unannounced Snapdragon 775G SoC, and more.