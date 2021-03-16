Punjab Excise Dept Launches Standard Number Plates for Vehicles

The Punjab Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department has decided to introduced standard number plates across the province, and the official notification states that the public can book standard number plates for their vehicles from their official website.

The announcement detailed that the issuance of the observational or temporary number plates will begin next week, and the regular issuance of the permanent number plates will commence in the last week of March.

As per the notification, number plates will be issued on a first-come-first-served basis, and the recipients will be informed via SMS about when and where to collect them.

The Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, reportedly claimed that the key drivers of this initiative were the stringent instructions of the Provincial Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar and the special efforts of National Radio and Communication.

“Consumers had to wait for number plates due to the incompetence of the previous government. We worked day and night to make number plates available to the public,” Ahmed stated.