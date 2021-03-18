Wahab Finally Speaks Up On Exclusion From The Squad

Veteran fast bowler, Wahab Riaz, has stated that making way into the national squad is easy, but one needs to perform consistently to stay in the lineup.

The recent lot of fast bowlers selected for the upcoming Africa tour do not even have experience of 10 first-class matches.

We do not tolerate the failure of players. Young players should be included in the team thoughtfully.

ALSO READ

Chief Selector Finally Opens Up on Selection Controversy

Wahab made these comments while addressing a press conference on Thursday at Shalimar Ground in Islamabad. His remarks came after his exclusion from the national squad for South Africa and Zimbabwe owing to the rough patch he is going through.

The 35-year-old last represented Pakistan in a T20I match against New Zealand in December 2020.

ALSO READ

Pakistani Rupee Makes Big Gains Against the US Dollar 4th Day in a Row

Note that the Green Shirts are scheduled to travel to South Africa on March 26, where they will play three ODIs, which are part of ICC World Cup Super League, and four T20Is. The national cricket team’s next stop will be Zimbabwe, where two Tests and three T20Is are scheduled.