Karachi Police Sets Up a Social Media and Traffic Monitoring Unit

Karachi Police have set up a Social Media and Traffic Monitoring Unit (SM&TMU) to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city by using web mapping services and social media platforms.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi, Ghulam Nabi, inaugurated the SM&TMU at the office of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Traffic, Iqbal Dara.

According to details, SM&TMU uses Google Maps and cameras to monitor traffic flow on roads and regularly sends traffic updates to users on social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter, FM 88.6, and traffic police helpline 1915.

Besides, Karachi Traffic Police will be tasked to continuously monitor the SM&TMU to identify and clear traffic bottlenecks in the port city in a timely manner.

DIGP Traffic also explained the functioning of the SM&TMU to AIG Karachi through a brief demonstration.

While speaking with the media, AIG Karachi praised DIGP Traffic for employing the latest technology to ensure smooth traffic flow in Karachi.