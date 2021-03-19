Minister Finance Discusses Metro Bus Extension in Islamabad With CDA

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, chaired a meeting of the Committee to decide about the modalities for operationalizing the Metro-bus Corridor from Peshawar Morr (G-9) to New Islamabad International Airport.

The Chairman CDA emphasized upon the need to operationalize the Metro-bus Corridor from Peshawar Morr (G-9) to New Islamabad International Airport immediately for providing a comfortable, safe and secure transportation facility to the commuters in the Capital City.

He informed the meeting that the Cabinet had already approved the formation of the Capital Mass Transit Authority (CMTA) to run the Metro Bus Service from Peshawar Morr (G-9) to the New Islamabad International Airport.

However, the CDA required support from the Punjab Mass Transit Authority in the form of buses and technical know-how to make the Corridor operational immediately.

Accordingly, the Chairman CDA requested the Punjab Mass Transit Authority to provide the buses to operationalize the newly constructed Metro-bus Corridor from Peshawar Morr (G-9) to New Islamabad International Airport until the Capital Mass Transit Authority becomes fully functional.

A Sub-Committee headed by Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission was constituted to finalize the arrangements between CDA and the Punjab Government for running buses on the newly constructed Metro-bus Corridor.

Advisor to the PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Chairman CDA Aamir Ali Ahmed, Additional Secretary M/o Interior Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Managing Director Punjab Mass Transit Authority Mirza Naseer Inayat, Member National Highway Authority Arbab Ali, Secretary Finance Kamran Ali Afzal and other senior officers participated in the meeting. The Chief Secretary Punjab joined the meeting through a video link.