LHC Suspends Court Decision to File Harassment Case Against Babar Azam

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has suspended the session court’s order to lodge a harassment case against the national cricket team’s captain, Babar Azam. The court’s order came during today’s hearing of a petition filed by Babar Azam’s counsel, Barrister Haris Azmat, at the high court.

Earlier on Thursday, sessions and district court in Lahore had instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to file a case against the national captain on charges of harassment and blackmail.

The ruling came in response to a petition filed by Hamiza Mukhtar, the woman who had previously blamed Babar Azam for fornication with her consent on a promise of marriage.

Hamiza contended before the court that she has been receiving threatening messages from unknown numbers. The FIA, upon inquiry, traced one of those numbers to be registered under the name of Muhammad Babar Azam and a woman named Salema bibi.

During the hearing earlier today, Babar’s lawyer had contested that the court’s order was against the cricketer’s basic human rights as it was issued in his absence.

The trial court did not hear Babar Azam’s position before filing the case. Petitioner Babar Azam is innocent; he seeks justice from the court.

The court summoned plaintiff Mukhtar, asking her to present her case herself or through her lawyer. The court also sought a reply from FIA cybercrime within two weeks.