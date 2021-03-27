Pakistan Announces U-19 Squad for Bangladesh Tour

Pakistan U19 cricket team will tour Bangladesh next month to play four-day and five 50-over matches against the side that won the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa last year. As per the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 age criteria, players born or after 1 September 2002 have been selected.

The tour has been arranged to provide further exposure to Pakistan cricket’s future stars following an extensive camp at the start of the year at the National High-Performance Centre in Lahore. The tour will also help prepare the players for next year’s ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies.

Prior to the 12 April departure, the team will play two 50-over practice matches besides a three-day match during a 10-day long camp that will run in Lahore from 2-11 April.

The 20-member squad has been chosen by the national juniors’ selection committee in consultation with the Pakistan U19 head coach.

Pakistan U19 squad for Bangladesh tour:

Abbas Ali Abdul Faseeh Abdul Wahid Bangalzai Fahad Munir Maaz Sadaqat Mohammad Irfan Niazi Mohammad Shehzad Qasim Akram Rizwan Mehmood Haseebullah(wk) Raza-ul-Mustafa(wk) Aaliyan Mehmood Ali Asfand Arham Nawab Faisal Akram Ahmed Khan Asim Ali Muneeb Wasif Tahir Hussain Zeeshan Zameer

Players’ Support Personnel – Ijaz Ahmed (head coach and team manager), Imranullah (trainer), Rao Iftikhar (bowling coach), Mohtashim Rasheed (fielding coach), Hafiz Naeem (physiotherapist), Col (retd) Safdar Saeed (security manager), Faisal Rai (analyst) and Emmad Ahmed Hameed (media manager).

The players and management will be tested for Covid-19 before entering the camp, and those returning negative tests will move into a biosecure bubble for the team that will be set-up in Lahore. The players and team management will be vaccinated for Covid-19 on 8 April.

Tour schedule:

12 April – Departure for Dhaka

16-18 April – Training, Sylhet

19-22 April – Four-day match; SICS, Sylhet

26 April – 1st 50-over match; SICS, Sylhet

28 April – 2nd 50-over match; SICS, Sylhet

30 April – 3rd 50-over match; SICS, Sylhet

3 May – 4th 50-over match; SBNCS, Dhaka

5 May – 5th 50-over match; SBNCS, Dhaka

6 May – Team return to Pakistan