Waqar Younis Was Involved in Ball Tampering – Mohammad Asif

Former fast bowler, Mohammad Asif has accused the national team bowling coach of tampering with the ball during his playing days. Asif lashed out at Younis for his inability to produce a world-class reverse swing bowler despite being a coach for many years. Asif said that Younis was not a special bowler in the early days of his career and only developed reverse swing after tampering with the ball.

Asif said that Younis did not know how to bowl with the new ball for most of his career and only learned the art at the backend of his career. Asif said that Younis used to cheat and that’s the only way he became a threatening bowler.

Asif believes that Younis is not the right man for the job and he should be replaced with immediate effect. He added that Younis should have been able to produce at least one top-notch bowler during his multiple stints as coach of the national team.

“You know him as a master of reverse swing but he never developed a single bowler who could bowl a perfect reverse swing. These people are in coaching for the last 20 years but they never produced quality bowlers,” he said.

Asif believes that the current crop of young fast bowlers does not possess the required skills to develop into world-class bowlers, he said that Pakistan has quantity, not quality bowlers. He lashed out at the management as well, criticizing them for their lack of planning and unnecessary rotation of players