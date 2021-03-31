Germany to Provide €7.50 Million to Enhance Pakistan’s Textile Industry

The Ministry of Commerce and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, Germany signed an Implementation Agreement in pursuance of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) earlier signed between Economic Affairs Division (EAD) on behalf of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Federal Republic of Germany on December 23, 2020, in which the Government of Germany agreed to support two projects, and one of the projects is on “Improvement of Labor, Social and Environmental Standards in Pakistan’s Textile Industry .”

Under this program, the Federal Republic of Germany would provide GIZ up to Euro 7.50 million as German contribution for three years.

The signing ceremony was participated by Mr. Razzaq Dawood (Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment), Dr. Sohail Rajpoot (Special Secretary, Ministry of Commerce) from the Pakistan side, and Ms. Romina Kochius (Principle Advisor GIZ) from the Germany side.

The technical cooperation on this project aims to increase value-addition and competitiveness and foster innovation by synergizing the environmental, social, and economic dimensions of sustainability in the textiles and apparel industry.

The outcome of the project would be to support the digitalization of Labor and Human Resource Department’s (LHRD) downstream institutions like Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI); formulation and implementation of measures to ensure sustainable production; transform 15-20 companies who made use of good environmental practices, innovative technologies or labor standards to move to higher-value addition or entered new markets; initiate two campaigns on Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) particularly for SMEs to achieve international certification in labor and environmental standards.

Mr. Razzaq Dawood, the Advisor to Prime Minister, met with Ms. Romina Kochius, Principle Advisor GIZ, and appreciated the Government of Germany and her for the valuable support in respect of technical cooperation to Pakistan’s textiles and apparel industry to improve labor conditions, compliance standards, and resource efficiency. The ceremony ended with notes of thanks from both sides.