First Look at Tecno Spark 7 Ahead of Official Launch

In September last year, Tecno launched the Spark 6 with an Helio G70 SoC, a 6.8-inch display, and a quad-camera setup for PKR 20,599. Now, the company is readying to launch its successor, the Tecno Spark 7 next week. The device has not been leaked a lot, however, recently, GSMArena posted exclusive render images of the upcoming handset revealing the key details.

The renders show that the Tecno Spark 7 has a textured back and like Realme phones, there is a big Spark branding on the bottom-left. The image does not show the camera aisle of the smartphone; hence, we cannot say how many rear cameras the Spark 7 will come with. The spark 6 came with a 16 MP quad-sensor setup, so there is a high chance the Tecno 7 will feature a quad-sensor camera as well.

ALSO READ

Redmi Teases An Affordable Gaming Phone Launch Soon

The fingerprint sensor will be mounted on the back and the phone will be offered in three colors: Green, Black, and Blue. Some previous rumors suggest that the smartphone will come with video features such as Time-lapse Videos, Video Bokeh, and Slo-Mo video recording. It will also feature Time-lapse on both the front and rear cameras, with speed settings ranging from 15x to 5400x.

In addition to this, the picture reveals a USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microphone placed at the bottom. There is no speaker grille here so it is most likely placed on the top-side of the smartphone or alongside the rear cameras. If that is true, this will be a very odd speaker placement.

More details will be revealed soon.