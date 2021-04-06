Punjab Govt to Immediately Remove Criminal SHOs

The Inspector-General of the Punjab Police (IGP), Inam Ghani, directed the senior field officers on Monday to terminate all the Station House Officers (SHOs) with criminal records within twenty-four hours of the announcement of this order.

The IGP chaired a meeting in which he said that all the police officials from the rank of Constable to BS-21 are liable to be suspended from service if they have a criminal case registered against them.

ALSO READ

Lahore Announces Strict Punishments for Violation of COVID-19 SOPs

He also instructed the senior field staff to remove all SHOs who have received three or more major departmental punishments during their service.

According to the police rules, officials ranging from Constable to Inspector are to be suspended by the head of a region or district, while an IGP issues the order in case of suspension of a Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Superintendent of Police. Similarly, the case is to be referred to the establishment division for the suspension of senior ranking officers.

ALSO READ

Sindh Demands Complete Closure of Transport from KP and Punjab

The IGP added that if an inquiry is ongoing against an official from the rank of Constable and above, he/she will not be posted unless the investigation ends and the name of the official under investigation is cleared.

This development came after the police’s Human Resource Management System (HRMS) identified many officers serving in the Punjab Police despite having criminal charges against them.