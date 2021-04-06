TCP Issues Tender for Sugar Import after Cabinet Rejected Trade Proposal with India

Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has floated a tender for the import of 50,000 tons of white sugar for domestic consumption.

TCP has issued the tender with the deadline for submitting bids on April 14, 2021, according to the directives of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet.

According to tender details, TCP invited sealed bids from the international sugar suppliers and manufacturers for supply of 50,000 metric tons (5 percent plus or minus) white sugar in bagged cargo through their local offices or representatives (registered with provincial/federal tax authorities) having the capacity to supply “white sugar” through worldwide sources.

This is the second tender issued in the current calendar year for the sugar import. It comes after the cabinet rejected the ECC’s proposal to import sugar from India. Earlier, a sugar tender was scrapped in March due to an exorbitant bid price.

The terms of the tender dictate that the bids must be valid for 56 hours from the opening of bids, and the total quantity of white sugar must reach the designated ports/destination in Pakistan per the given schedule.