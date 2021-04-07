PTA Launches A New System for Lost and Stolen Phones

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched a new automated Lost & Stolen Device System (LSDS) for blocking lost, stolen, and snatched mobile phones.

The new system will provide ease and facilitation to the users who want to get mobile phone blocked in case it has been stolen, snatched or lost. Complainants can easily file a request with PTA for blocking the IMEI of such a handset to prevent it from potential misuse.

LSDS is an automated system and integrated with PTA’s Device Identification, Registration, and Blocking System (DIRBS). The stolen mobile phone will be blocked within 24 hours of reporting after necessary verification.

Users will have to lodge a blocking request with PTA through PTA’s online Complaint Management System (CMS) available at www.pta.gov.pk

For more information/query, users may contact PTA Consumer Support Center (CSC) toll-free number 0800-55055 (9:00 AM to 9:00 PM 7 days a week). The complainant will receive a complaint reference number upon successful registration of the blocking request.

If the phone has been recovered, the complainant will have to follow the same procedure for unblocking through CMS and mention their complaint reference number along with other mandatory detail that was given to them earlier for blocking of mobile phone.

The user will receive an SMS on the registered number once the mobile phone is unblocked. It may be mentioned that currently stolen, snatched, and lost mobile phones can be blocked or unblocked by calling PTA’s toll-free number 0800-25625, sending an email to [email protected], or through CPLC, Karachi.

After the launch of the new system, these mediums will not be available for blocking or unblocking phones.