Federal Govt Announces Office Timings for Ramadan

As per the notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat Establishment Division, public offices will operate on new timings during the holy month of Ramadan.

Accordingly, two different time slots for offices operating five and six days a week have been confirmed. The work hours for public offices under the concerned federal divisions operating five days a week (Monday to Friday) will be from 10 AM to 4 PM for the first four weekdays and will close at 1 PM sharp on Fridays.

Additionally, government offices working six days a week will work from 10 AM to 3 PM between Monday and Saturday. These offices will also close at 1 PM on Fridays.

The Ramadan crescent is expected to be sighted on Tuesday, 13 April in Pakistan, and the faithful will begin fasting from Wednesday onward.

More news about related astronomical observations will be circulated in due time.