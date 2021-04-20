Govt Aims to Create 1.9 Million Jobs With The Next Budget

The federal government has set a target to create up to 1.9 million employment opportunities in the fiscal budget of 2021.

As per media reports, the government aims to create 1.2 to 1.9 million jobs in the next fiscal year, and the medium-term budget strategy paper signed by Hammad Azhar has set an export target of $25.7 billion. It has estimated the total federal expenditure to be Rs. 8.56 trillion with a deficit of Rs. 3.154 billion.

Rs 3.105 trillion has been set aside for interest payment on loans, Rs. 1.330 billion in the defense budget, and Rs. 510 billion for running the civil government.

As per media reports, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government wants to focus on creating jobs in the last two years of its tenure. The effort is aimed at meeting its electoral promise of 100 million jobs in five years.