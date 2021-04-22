Indian Forces Register FIR Against Mysterious Pakistani Spy Pigeon

Indian forces claim to have captured another ‘Pakistani spy pigeon’ near Kahagarh, Amritsar.

The brave pigeon was found carrying a “suspicious piece of paper tied to its legs” on 17 April when it perched on the shoulder of an Indian officer who was on guard duty some 500 m from the border.

As per the initial inquiry report on the matter, an FIR has been lodged at Kahagarh police station in Amritsar.

Indian security forces had engaged in a similar operation in May last year when a pigeon “with a prominent pink patch and a tag on its leg” was captured as a “suspected Pakistani spy”.

As preposterous as it seems to be, the Indian media had proclaimed that the pigeon was part of “an espionage attempt from Pakistan”.

According to the reports, police records had shown that the pigeon had flown into the house of a woman in the Chadwal area, who had caught it and handed it over to Indian officers for further investigation.

Pakistani spy pigeons have continued to make the country proud by regularly bypassing Indian borders since early 2015.