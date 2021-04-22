Australian Leg-Spinner Reveals Usman Qadir’s Weakness

Australian leg spinner, Fawad Ahmed, believes that Pakistan spinner, Usman Qadir, is an exciting talent but lacks consistency at the international level. Fawad said that Qadir has a lot of variations, and his skill set is highly impressive, but he does not possess enough control in his deliveries and therefore bowls a lot of bad balls.

ALSO READ

Rizwan Just Overtook All T20 Specialists in 2021

Fawad said that Qadir needs to be much more consistent to become a top spinner in the international arena and advised him to get some mental help in this regard. Fawad added that Qadir has the potential to be one of the best leg spinners in the world if he bowls at a consistent line and length.

Fawad believes that Qadir should also play a lot of first-class matches to hone his skills more. He advised Qadir to focus on red-ball cricket as it develops a cricketers skill set. He said that Qadir should look to keep on improving even after making his place on the national side.

ALSO READ

Babar Returns to 2nd as Players Make Big Gains in T20I Rankings

“Usman needs to think about getting better now after making a place in the national side. What about Test cricket? He needs to do more hard work. Shane Warne told me that if you want to play Test cricket, you have to bowl 300 balls every day. So that you are more consistent in your line and length and are able to land the ball at the right spot. I think we should encourage Usman to play more red-ball cricket. He needs to play an entire season of domestic cricket,” Fawad said.

Fawad said that Pakistan has a lot of talent in the spin department and advised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to focus on their grooming and development so they become successful in international cricket. Fawad praised the likes of Zahid Mehmood and Mohammad Nawaz, who were his teammates at Quetta Gladiators. He also hailed Yasir Shah for his magnificent displays in Test cricket.