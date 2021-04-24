Pakistani Poetess Opens a Restaurant in Swat

A lady called Noora Ihsas has opened up a restaurant called Chai Saaz in Swat District – a first of its kind in the region.

The restaurant in Mingora has been established in collaboration with two other literary people.

Ihsas, a poetess and a social media star, revealed that she had been aware of the reaction of conservative people to her business idea, but that she had been passionate to open a restaurant in the district and give the message that the women of the region can perform any job in a dignified manner.

“I want to make other women realize that they can do business and earn a livelihood in a respectable manner. If a woman dares open a business, she will never be at the mercy of men and will earn with respect,” she said.

Ihsas shared her journey, the difficulties she had to encounter in opening up a restaurant, and talked about living in a patriarchal society where several men had discouraged her and said that she would not be able to set up a restaurant as it is not a woman’s job.

At the same time, she acknowledged the men who had appreciated her passion and encouraged her to take this initiative, and highlighted the literary men Riaz Ahmad Hairan and Shahab Shaheen among them.

“Today, I showed everyone that a woman can do everything if she has the courage,” she said.

“When people criticize me, I do not get disheartened and instead, the criticism gives me more courage,” she added.