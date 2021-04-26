Rizwan Overtakes Babar and Kohli for Yet Another Record

Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, continued his rich vein of form with the bat as he scored yet another half-century in the third T20I against Zimbabwe. Rizwan’s exploits with the bat in the T20I series helped Pakistan defeat Zimbabwe 2-1 in the three-match series, as Pakistan won their third consecutive T20I series.

Rizwan was named the player of the series as he finished the series as the highest scorer, with 186 runs in three matches, including two half-centuries in the first and the third T20I. This was Rizwan’s fourth player of the series award in international cricket since 2020. No other player in the world has received more in this duration.

Rizwan is followed by the Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, who has received the award three times. The Indian captain, Virat Kohli, and Bangladesh batsman, Liton Das, have received the award twice.

Rizwan’s impact for Pakistan over the past year, both with the bat and behind the stumps, has been tremendous. He has put in impressive performances against quality opposition and at various venues.

Rizwan received his first player of the series award in Pakistan’s Test series against England in 2020. Rizwan was praised for his magnificent glovework behind the stumps and his gritty, never-say-die attitude with the bat. He was named as the joint player of the series, along with the English wicket-keeper, Jos Buttler.

His second player of the series award came in the Test series against South Africa in Pakistan. Rizwan was excellent behind the stumps as usual and his century in the second Test helped Pakistan to a 2-0 whitewash of the Proteas.

His third player of the series award came against the Proteas in the T20I series in Pakistan. Rizwan was spectacular with the bat in the three-match series, as he scored his first T20I century and a half-century in the first two matches.