Pakistan Achieves Another Significant Milestone for Daily Vaccinations

Pakistan’s tally for the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in a day crossed the 150,000-mark for the first time on Monday.

According to Federal Planning Minister, Asad Umar, 164,168 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. So far, 2,766,108 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Minister said that significant improvement has been witnessed in compliance with the COVID-19 SOPs since the enforcement of strict measures including the deployment of the military under Article 245.

He added that the national average of compliance with COVID-19 SOPs has increased to 68% on 3 May from 34% on 25 April, adding that the public and government must maintain this level of compliance till Eid.

The Minister noted that Pakistan recently signed deals to procure 30.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from three Chinese pharmaceutical companies. Around 20 million doses of CanSinoBIO’s single-dose vaccine, 5.5 million doses of Sinopharm’s vaccine, and 5 million doses of Sinovac’s vaccine have been secured, which will soon reach the country to augment the ongoing mass vaccination drive.

During the last 24 hours, Pakistan recorded 3,377 new cases out of 37,587 tests and 161 deaths from Coronavirus, according to the official statistics issued by the National Command Operation Center.