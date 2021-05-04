Telenor Posts Steady Growth in Revenue During Q1 2021

Telenor Pakistan today reported its quarterly revenue of Rs. 26.1 billion during the first quarter of 2021, slightly up by 2.35% from Rs. 25.5 billion it reported during the same period last year.

Telenor said that the group was majorly impacted due to the COVID-19 situation that hurt almost all markets where it operates. During such times, Telenor Pakistan resorted to data products with proven and high demand to deter the impacts.

Telenor Pakistan also under-went spectrum refarming that resulted in health data growth during the reported period, thanks to which subscription and traffic revenues increased slightly during the quarter.

With increased data usage, at relatively lower prices, the average revenue per user for Telenor Pakistan dropped 2 percent to Rs. 174 per user per month, down from Rs. 177 per user per month during the same period last year.

Telenor Pakistan said that underlying EBITDA increased by 6 percent but after reversal of costs from last year and surcharge fee revenue impact is adjusted.

Opex increased by 12 percent mainly due to higher energy prices, operation & maintenance cost as well as reversal of cost accrual last year.

During the quarter, 1.3 million subscriptions were added, taking the customer base to 48.5 million.