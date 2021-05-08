Here’s Quetta Gladiators’ Revised PSL 2021 Schedule

Quetta Gladiators’ had a poor start this season, losing their first four matches before winning the last match, against Multan Sultans, before the tournament was postponed. Quetta will be looking to build on that win when they face Islamabad United in their first match after the resumption of PSL. The two teams will face each other on 3 June at National Stadium Karachi.

The two teams have already met once in the tournament, with Islamabad winning the match by six wickets. Quetta will be looking to get back at their opponent and put on a show for their fans.

Historically, Quetta has had an upper hand over Islamabad, despite losing the final in the first edition of PSL. The two teams have faced each other 12 times in history, with Quetta winning 7 and losing 5.

Quetta’s final fixture is against rivals Peshawar Zalmi. Both the teams have a single PSL title, facing each other twice in the finals, in PSL 2 and PSL 4.

Quetta was unable to defend a total of 198 in the previous encounter between the two teams, Peshawar won the match with 3 wickets in hand. Quetta will be looking to win their final group game to make it to the playoffs for the fifth time in their history.

The two rivals have shared the field 17 times in PSL history. Both the teams have shared the honors, winning eight matches each, with one ending in a no result. The teams will be looking to go ahead in the head-to-head charts and earn the bragging rights for the city.

Let’s have a look at the complete PSL 2021 schedule of Quetta Gladiators:

Match No. Date Fixture Time Venue 6 Thursday, 3 June Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators 8:00 pm National Stadium Karachi 7 Saturday, 5 June Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators 10:00 pm National Stadium Karachi 8 Monday, 7 June Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars 8:00 pm National Stadium Karachi 9 Thursday, 10 June Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings 8:00pm National Stadium Karachi 10 Saturday, 12 June Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi 5:00 pm National Stadium Karachi

