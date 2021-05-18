PMD Forecasts Strong Winds and Rain Throughout Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast heavy downpour with gusty winds in the next spell of rain in Karachi, and other parts of Pakistan in the coming few days, particularly tomorrow.

Currently, the weather in the port city is hot and humid, even during the early hours of the day. At the time of writing, the metropolis recorded a moderate temperature of 36°C with 47% humidity, which is expected to last throughout the week despite forecasts of rain.

While rainfall is expected to break seasonal dips across Pakistan starting tomorrow, the expected downpour in Karachi is being attributed to the tropical cyclone “TAUKTAE”, which has tracked Northward during the last 12 hours. While most of the coastal area will remain clear of the cyclone’s destructive path, dust/thunderstorm-rain with moderate to heavy falls and gusty winds will become prevalent for a few days as an aftermath of the cyclone’s movement across the Arabian Sea.

Additionally, rain is expected in the upper KP, as well as the Potohar and Gilgit Baltistan regions, and may last till Thursday this week.

Meanwhile, the highest temperature was recorded in Balochistan’s areas of Turbat and Chhor at 45°C in the last 24 hours. There’s a chance of moderate showers and light breeze across Gwadar’s shores, but most of Balochistan is expected to witness little to no instance of rain for the remainder of the week.