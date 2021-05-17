Here’s How Govt is Transforming Rawalpindi Into a Model City

The Punjab government is installing colorful electric bulbs alongside the Murree Road and other highways.

While talking to public and local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) officials during the visit to various Union Councils, Vice-Chairman Parks, and Horticulture Authority, Rawalpindi, Malik Abid Hussain, said that the installation of decorative bulbs for the beautician of highways is underway.

“We will make Rawalpindi an ideal model city in terms of natural green and eco-friendly,” he said.

The Vice-Chairman said that the basic work of making all the parks in the city natural green has been completed. The pots of more than one hundred types of flowers have been decorated on both sides of Murree Road and the middle divider line, he added.

In addition to the installation of colorful lights under the overhead bridges and metro bus tracks, the city gates are also being decorated with paintings, he mentioned.

He said that in addition to turning the city parks into natural green spots, Miawaki forests have also begun to grow on vacant lands around educational institutions and government buildings.