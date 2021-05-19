Ramiz Raja Reveals Huge Flaws in Babar Azam’s Captaincy

Former captain and current commentator, Ramiz Raja, believes that there is a lot of confusion in the Pakistan cricket team management which has hindered the progress of Babar Azam as captain. Raja said it is high time for Babar to step up and take charge of the team.

ALSO READ

Shoaib Akhtar Unhappy With Rizwan’s Role in Pakistan Team

Raja believes that the current team management has not made the right selection choices, failing to establish the perfect playing XI for the limited-overs formats. Raja was highly critical of the team’s performance in white-ball cricket against Zimbabwe.

The 58-year-old said that the team management needs to work on the roles of each player so that every member can work in the same direction to make things easier for the captain, thus improving performances on the field.

“There is a lot of confusion because the roles are not defined. When you lose, there is a lot of chopping in the dressing room. We need to control the mood swings and everyone needs to understand the direction, especially Babar Azam,” Raja said.

ALSO READ

Mohammad Hafeez Opens Up on Babar Azam’s Captaincy

The former opener also explained how Babar can improve as a leader and take the national team forward.

He said, “Babar needs to understand that if he wants to become a good leader, he must, one, learn to take chances. Two, improve the selection, and three, observe how the modern leadership functions.”

Raja believes that Babar has all the required skills and characteristics to become one of the best captains in Pakistan’s history, but if he fails to act on these principles, he might be recalled as an unfulfilled potential in the future.