Mohammad Amir Announces His Decision on Playing for England

Former fast bowler, Mohammad Amir, has clarified after rumors suggested he is planning to play for England once he receives British Citizenship. He said that he has a British residence card because his wife and kids are settled in the country and will receive British Citizenship due to the same reason.

Amir said that he has no plans to represent any country other than Pakistan and lashed out at the cricket journalists who previously suggested that he is applying for a British passport to play for England.

Amir said, “Nothing of this kind is happening. I have a UK residence card as my wife is from there. If you look at players in the past, so many of them had UK passport. I don’t understand why are people getting obsessed with me getting a UK passport. Even if I get a passport from the UK, it is my right as my wife is from there, my kids are British and they will study there.”

Left-arm pacer said that although he has retired from international cricket, he will continue to play in various franchise T20 leagues around the world. He added that he cannot play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the moment but did not rule out participating in the tournament in the future.

Amir also responded to the critics who suggested that Amir has left Pakistan cricket to be eligible to play in the IPL.

“I don’t know how can people just assume. Who tells them that I’m just leaving tomorrow to play in the Indian Premier League? How is that possible?” Amir concluded.

The 29-year old announced his retirement from international cricket last year, citing mental torture by the current national team management as the reason for his departure. He later confirmed that he would not be returning to the national side until the current team management is replaced.