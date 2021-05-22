Huawei Patents Automatic Parking Tech for Cars

Over the past year, Huawei has been working on the development of smart cars and smart roads. Under its attempts to revolutionize the smart car industry, the company recently filed a patent with CNIPA under the publication number CN112824183A.

The patent details a method and device for automatic parking interaction. The proposed method is applied to a smart car, which can improve the user’s interactive experience and convenience for parking.

The system will basically display the virtual top view of the parking lot on the central control panel, and then the user can use the touch-based control to move the vehicle to any of the virtual parking spots.

To implement this, the vehicle will come with multiple surround-view cameras. According to the publication, the system will be divided into four parts:

Parking space adjustment module

Top view stitching module

Perception module

Path planning module

This patent mainly focuses on improving the intelligent interaction experience of the automatic parking system, making it easier for users to use such new functions.

The Chinese company also patented a vehicle navigation method earlier this year. Similar to the parking method, it is designed to improve the smart car experience by integrating intelligent driving technology. It also uses multiple cameras.

