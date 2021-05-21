Oppo Reno 5 A Launched With 90HZ Screen and Quad Cameras

Oppo launched its Reno 5 series in December last year and since then, the company has been adding new phones to the series. The latest member is the Reno 5 A which just debuted in Japan. It shares a lot of its specifications with the Reno 5 5G. The main differences are some display changes, a lighter battery capacity, and slower charging speeds.
Design and Display
The handset sports a rectangular camera bump and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor like other members of the series. The whole package is IP68 water/dust resistant.
It is built around a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080p+ resolution. The selfie camera sits in a small punch hole on the top left of the display. Moreover, the bezels on the sides are almost non-existent but the top and bottom bezels are slightly thick.
Internals and Storage
As for the innards, the Oppo Reno 5 A comes with the Snapdragon 765G chipset at the helm topped with 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.1 onboard storage.
It runs ColorOS 11.1 flavored Android 11.
Cameras
The smartphone features a quad-sensor rear camera system lead by a 64 MP main module with an f/1.7 aperture and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). It is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide angle camera and two 2MP modules.
The selfie camera is a 16 MP single sensor shooter.
Battery and Pricing
The whole system is fueled by a 4,000 mAh battery with 18W charging which a big decrease from the 65W charging on the Reno5 5G.
Pricing and availability details are not available yet.
Specifications
- CPU: Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver)
- GPU: Adreno 620
- Chipset: Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G 5G (7 nm)
- OS: Android 11, ColorOS 11.1
- Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- IPS LCD, 6.43 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 90 Hz
- Memory:
- RAM: 6 GB
- Internal: 128 GB
- Camera:
- Primary: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
- Secondary: 16 MP
- Connectivity: LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C
- Fingerprint scanner: Yes (rear mounted)
- Battery: 4000 mAh (18W)
