Is Sindh Using Fake Data to Get Extra Water?

Punjab has alleged that Sindh has been manipulating the data on the availability of water in its canals to get an extra share at the cost of other provinces.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore, Punjab’s Minister for Irrigation, Mohsin Leghari, said that Sindh has been involved in this for a long. He added that the teams of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) had repeatedly found more water at the Guddu, Sukkur, and Kotri barrages than was being reported by Sindh’s irrigation authorities.

Leghari has called on the IRSA to stop the release of water from the Mangla Dam immediately to save water for the Rabi season.

He was accompanied by the Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries, Samsam Bukhari, and the Minister for Livestock, Husnain Bahadur Dreshak.

Leghari remarked that Punjab’s irrigation officials deputed at the Sindh barrages have been given fake numbers and that the same had been forwarded to the IRSA with no corrective measures.

A spokesperson for the IRSA confirmed Leghari’s statements, saying that the IRSA has reservations about the data quoted by Sindh on the availability of water without identifying the steps taken to redress the complaint.

The provincial minister demanded that the IRSA revise its allocation of water for the other provinces in accordance with the growing shortage of water.

Leghari claimed that the IRSA had released 8,000 cusecs of additional water for Sindh from the Mangla reservoir on Tuesday despite a low inflow of water.

“The water shortage has jumped to over 30 percent against the earlier estimates of 10 percent during early Kharif 2021, but instead of re-adjusting the provinces’ water shares in accordance with the new depressing reality, the IRSA released additional water for Sindh from the Mangla Dam on the basis of earlier estimates,” he said.

Leghari fears that the country might face a food security issue if the Mangla reservoir is not filled, and water for wheat sowing at the end of the ongoing calendar year will be scarce.