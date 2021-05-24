ICC Gets Trolled for a Huge Blunder [Video]

The International Cricket Council (ICC) made a huge error as they referred to the legendary fast bowler, Waqar Younis, as an Indian, on their YouTube channel. The thumbnail of the video was an image of Waqar Younis and his bowling stats, along with his nationality, written as India, and his playing career years, from 1990-2008.

The video shows former cricketers paying their tribute to the former fast bowler for his extraordinary achievements on the field. Waqar was one of several cricketers to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame.

The Pakistani fans were furious at the massive blunder by the ICC and reminded the governing body across various social media platforms that Waqar Younis was a Pakistani fast bowler who played from 1989 to 2003.

Famous cricket journalist, Dennis Freedman, pointed out the error and sarcastically commended the ICC on their brilliant work.

It seems like the ICC realized their blunder and changed the thumbnail of the video, but hilariously, the thumbnail is a clip from the video itself, where the former Sri Lankan wicket-keeper, Kumar Sangakkara, is talking about the legendary fast bowler.

Although the ICC has now rectified the error, the Twitter users are slamming ICC for such a huge blunder with screenshots of the video.

Waqar was one of the most feared bowlers in world cricket during his playing days. He appeared for the national team in 349 matches in Test and ODI cricket, picking up a total of 789 wickets across both formats. Waqar is currently the bowling coach of the national team, having been appointed after the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019.