Here’s How Much Money National Assembly Secretariat Saved in FY2020-21

Following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s austerity drive, the National Assembly Secretariat has saved Rs. 1.39 billion during the financial year 2020-21.

This was revealed in a statement issued by the National Assembly which said that NA Speaker, Asad Qaiser, after resuming the office, has made significant savings under PM Khan’s austerity drive for the third year in a row.

He took special measures and reduced reduce unnecessary expenses of the Secretariat of the National Assembly to save billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

As a result of the steps taken under the austerity drive, massive savings of Rs. 1.39 billion have been made in the financial year 2020-21.