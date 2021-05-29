Lower Water Allocation Will Damage Crops in Sindh: Minister

Sindh’s Minister for Agriculture, Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, has expressed concerns that the Indus River System Authority’s (IRSA) provision of lower than designated water allocation to the province can potentially damage the rice and cotton crops.

He said that if Sindh does not receive its share of water, the sugarcane, rice, and cotton harvests will be adversely affected.

He also addressed Sindh’s severe water crisis caused by the depletion of the water level to lower than expected in the Tarbela Dam and stated that Sindh is experiencing a water shortage of 40 percent water, while the Kotri Barrage’s water levels are 60 percent lower than usual.

Minister Rahoo warned that at least three major Kharif crops in the Guddu, Sukkur, and Kotri barrages will be severely affected if Sindh’s water shortage is not remedied.

He added that sugarcane is the second crop (after rice) that needs the most water for growth, but the crop is already desiccating due to the scarcity of water.