England’s Fast Bowler Apologizes for Racist and Sexist Tweets After Backlash

England’s fast bowler, Ollie Robinson, ran himself into trouble when his racist and sexist tweets surfaced online right after the bowler made his Test debut against New Zealand on Wednesday at Lord’s. Robinson’s nine-year-old tweets targeted Muslims and Asian people.

ALSO READ

Hasan Ali Explains His Sledging Incidents with de Kock and Jongwe [Video]

Robinson’s debut got off to a dream start. He was the pick of the bowlers, as he picked up two crucial wickets on the first day of the first Test match of England’s summer. However, the day turned sour as his tweets made rounds on social media.

CEO England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Tom Harrison, stepped in and lashed out at Robinson, saying that he is disappointed at the disgusting tweets, no matter how long ago they were made. He added that the ECB has a zero-tolerance policy on such matters and will initiate a full investigation as part of their disciplinary process.

Shortly after, Robinson released a statement, apologizing for his callous behavior and said he is ashamed of making such remarks. He added that his actions were inexcusable, and he regrets making such remarks.

ALSO READ

Australian Captain Expresses Desire to Play PSL

“On the biggest day of my career so far, I am embarrassed by the racist and sexist tweets that I posted over eight years ago, which have today become public. I want to make it clear that I’m not racist and I’m not sexist,” Robinson stated.

“I deeply regret my actions, and I am ashamed of making such remarks. I was thoughtless and irresponsible, and regardless of my state of mind at the time, my actions were inexcusable. Since that period, I have matured as a person and fully regret the tweets,” he added.

Robinson added that he will try and educate himself further and will try and improve himself as a human being.