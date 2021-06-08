Govt Warns Authorities of Possible Cyber Attack

The federal government has issued warnings about the threat of a cyberattack in Pakistan to the provincial governments and the concerned authorities.

According to a news report, the government’s systems are likely to be affected by a supply chain attack. The federal government has warned that hackers can steal data from government computers.

Hackers have also stolen sensitive data through supply chain attacks in many western countries. In Pakistan, anti-virus software has failed to identify spam files, which is why the government has directed all the agencies to refrain from opening irrelevant and suspicious files.

Letters in this regard have been sent to the Punjab Bank, the Punjab Revenue Authority, and the Heads of the Finance Departments, all the Divisional Commissioners, and Deputy Commissioners, the senior members of the Board of Revenue, and the IG Punjab.

The warning read: “Do not open emails received from unknown sources and take the necessary precautions to ensure the security of the content of government computers”.