The Pakistan Super League has entered into an exciting partnership with TikTok, the leading destination for short-form videos. During the Abu Dhabi-leg of PSL 6, TikTok users will get an opportunity to engage and generate content on the platform that has millions of users around the world.

PSL 6 resumes at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday with a night match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars. This will be the 15th fixture of the ongoing edition and the tournament will conclude on 24 June.

As part of this partnership, PSL will be working closely with TikTok to develop bespoke content for TikTok users along with promoting the contributions of the existing fan base that follows the league passionately.

Through this collaboration, PSL and TikTok will engage with fans all around the world especially in Pakistan.

Babar Hamid, the PCB Commercial Director and Head of PSL, said:

“TikTok is one of the most popular platforms these days and it has taken the world by a storm which makes this partnership very exciting for us. Pakistan has a big TikTok following and majority of the followers are passionate about cricket. The popularity of PSL can be gauged by the overwhelming response that our PSL 6 anthem Groove Mera received on TikTok.”

With TikTok being a platform for the masses, this collaboration will help the PSL not only reach a young audience but also engage more authentically with a very interactive and diverse community that has backed the league from the onset, helping it become one of the most popular and sought after T20 leagues in the world.