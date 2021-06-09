Stats Show Babar is Better Than Kohli Since 2019

Pakistan skipper, Babar Azam, has added further fame to his name by beating the likes of Virat Kohli and other big names in terms of the highest number of runs scored across all T20Is since 2019.

Stylistically speaking, Babar hit a remarkable 1,004 T20I runs across 26 innings, which is 12 runs more than India’s top-order batsman, Virat Kohli, who scored 992 runs. Ireland’s hard-hitting opening batsman, Paul Stirling, comes in third, with an impressive 943 runs during this time.

ALSO READ

Pakistani Fans Won’t be Able to Watch Pakistan-England Series

Overall, Babar has chalked up a whopping 3,461 runs in the shortest format, holding up remarkable averages of 41.33 and 49.44 in T20I and T20 cricket respectively since 2019.

Since the start of 2019, Babar Azam has scored the most runs in men's T20Is 😮@gaurav_sundar deconstructs the 🇵🇰 batter ⤵ — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 8, 2021

In comparison to the Pakistani captain, only big names such as England’s Dawid Malan and India’s Virat Kohli have better averages in T20I format, and only David Warner is ahead in T20s.

ALSO READ

Wasim Khan Reveals Why Players Choose IPL Over PSL

Despite a few lay-offs in terms of skill and batting averages, where Babar lags in ability to hit more sixes, he makes up for it by scoring more runs. But, like many cricketing legends who’ve graced the pitch with their devastating display of the bat, Babar could do much, much better by taking more risks.