Beats Studio Buds Launched With ANC and 24 Hour Battery

Beats is ready to make a comeback in the audio market soon with its new wireless earbuds called the Studio Buds. These buds are a pair of truly wireless in-ear noise-canceling earbuds loaded with a variety of features for $150.

The Studio Buds come with active noise-cancelation (ANC) that uses exterior microphones to detect and cancel background noise. However, there is also a transparency mode for when you need to hear surrounding noises. It uses the same exterior microphones to send the ambient noises through the speakers.

These buds don’t come with Apple chips like some other Beats models, but they feature one-touch pairing for both Apple and Android devices nonetheless. Audio customization and firmware updates are done through the Beats app on Android, but it is done natively through the OS on Apple devices.

But since there is no custom Apple chip, the buds will not support spatial audio on Apple devices.

There is also a voice assistant that can simply be activated by saying “Hey Siri” on Apple devices, but Android users will need the Beats app for it. You will also need the app for non-device music control on Android.

While these aren’t designed for fitness purposes, they still feature an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance.

Normal battery life is 8 hours, but it drops to 5 hours with transparency mode enabled. The charging case adds two additional charge cycles, extending the total battery life to 24 hours. The charging case features USB C input to make it easy for Android users. A 5-minute charge allows one hour of use.

The Beats Studio Buds will be available in White, Black, and Beats Red color options for $150.