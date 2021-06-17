KP Takes a U-Turn on Decision to Close Schools & Colleges

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reopened all the public and private schools and colleges that had been closed temporarily on 10 June because of the unusually hot weather.

A notification in this regard issued on Wednesday read:

All public and private schools and located in winter and summer zones are hereby reopened with immediate effect, with already notified standard operating procedures (SOPs).

ALSO READ

Shafqat Mahmood Announces Decision on Entry Tests for Admissions in Universities

The notice mentioned that the schools in the winter zone (excluding the ones where the temperatures are high) will operate according to their regular timings, while those in the summer zone will operate from 7 to 10 am.

The union councils and district administrations have been directed to notify the areas with high temperatures about the implementation of the schedule. The administrations will closely monitor the temperatures in the areas and will take necessary action accordingly.

ALSO READ

Punjab Govt to Fund Microchip Design Centres at 8 Universities

The notice also detailed that the students of classes 9 to 12 will only be taught the subjects for which they will take the board examinations next month.

KP has already announced the schedule for its board examinations. The provincial Minister for Education, Shahram Tarakai, had said earlier this month that the Matriculation and Intermediate examinations will start from 12 July.